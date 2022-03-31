Analyzing LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -406.80% -1,659.28% -407.45% LegalZoom.com -18.90% N/A -27.19%

This table compares RESAAS Services and LegalZoom.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $490,000.00 74.16 -$2.08 million ($0.05) -9.94 LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 4.89 -$108.66 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LegalZoom.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RESAAS Services and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50

LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 91.29%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats RESAAS Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services (Get Rating)

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About LegalZoom.com (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

