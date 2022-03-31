Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of UVSP opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $796.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 65.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 508,810 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $8,772,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,857,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 2,660.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

