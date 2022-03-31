Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $285.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.64 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

