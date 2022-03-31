Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.
In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ HSII opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $285.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.64 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
