Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.46.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -761.87%.
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
