Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.