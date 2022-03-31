Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXK. TD Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

EXK stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $847.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.36. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

