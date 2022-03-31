Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 55.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

