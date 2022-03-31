Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
