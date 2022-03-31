Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.