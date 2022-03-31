Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TBK. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.