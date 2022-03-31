TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. TFS Financial has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $22.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. CWM LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 1,385.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 90.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFS Financial (Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

