FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,656,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 838,285 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,612,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

