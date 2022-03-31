Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ITT Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for ITT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITT. Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.44.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.60. ITT has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ITT by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in ITT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ITT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ITT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ITT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

