FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Renault in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. DZ Bank upgraded Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Renault from €37.00 ($40.66) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

RNLSY stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

