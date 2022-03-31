Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of V stock opened at $223.95 on Tuesday. Visa has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $428.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

