Short Interest in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Decreases By 37.1%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

YZCAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of YZCAY stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

