Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Increases By 43.5%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. Victory Square Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

