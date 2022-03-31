Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Increases By 43.5%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. Victory Square Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.79.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victory Square Technologies (VSQTF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.