Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.51

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.51 and traded as high as $61.32. Swisscom shares last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 5,454 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.13.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

