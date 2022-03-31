Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as high as C$2.10. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 3,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$206.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.57.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.86 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Foraco International SA will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

