EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.94

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.94 and traded as high as $24.86. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands.

EDRVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

