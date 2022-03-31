Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALDX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of ALDX opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $262.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 241,835 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

