Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.07.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $119.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.24 and its 200 day moving average is $125.33. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.