American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMSC. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $219.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 211,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 87,442 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in American Superconductor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in American Superconductor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.