Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ANIK opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $365.00 million, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Colleran purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.