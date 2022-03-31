Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) versus Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Financial Survey

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ebang International alerts:

This table compares Ebang International and Kopin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $19.00 million 9.74 -$30.67 million N/A N/A Kopin $45.67 million 5.23 -$13.43 million ($0.15) -17.27

Kopin has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ebang International and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Kopin -30.07% -25.73% -17.64%

Volatility and Risk

Ebang International has a beta of -1.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kopin beats Ebang International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ebang International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of fiber optical telecommunication products, including PDH fiber optical multiplexers, E+E fiber optical multiplexers, 1+1 dual fiber interface back-up fiber optical multiplexers, voice fiber optical multiplexers, date video fiber optical multiplexers, fiber modems, protocol converters, optical fiber transceivers, timeslot multiplexers, PAS repeaters, and others, as well as transmission network and converged communication products. Further, it offers enterprise convergent terminal products, including gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. The company offers Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand. It serves blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. Ebang International Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Kopin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.