Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) and Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cyclo Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors 266 1011 1284 38 2.42

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 447.95%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 17.89%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -900.76% -117.23% -90.70% Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors -455.49% -269.80% -12.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million -$14.29 million -1.29 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors $4.41 billion $411.58 million 6.86

Cyclo Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of -125.37, meaning that their average stock price is 12,637% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics rivals beat Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

