Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) to post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.09. Prologis reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Shares of PLD opened at $164.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.84. Prologis has a twelve month low of $104.99 and a twelve month high of $169.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.6% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after buying an additional 60,913 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after buying an additional 419,476 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

