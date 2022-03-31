Global Payments Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 85,492 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

