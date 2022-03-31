Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

TILE stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Interface has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $805.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Interface during the third quarter worth about $39,138,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $7,801,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Interface by 22.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 134,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

