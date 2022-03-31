Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.
TSCO opened at $232.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.75. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $239.86.
In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.