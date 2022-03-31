Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

TSCO opened at $232.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.75. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

