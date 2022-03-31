Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 415.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Trimble by 17.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 50.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

