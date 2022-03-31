Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$75.13.

TSE:QSR opened at C$72.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$68.17 and a 1-year high of C$87.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.686 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.68%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

