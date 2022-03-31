Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$75.13.

TSE:QSR opened at C$72.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$68.17 and a 1-year high of C$87.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.686 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.68%.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.