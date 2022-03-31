Piper Sandler Weighs in on Citizens & Northern Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Citizens & Northern in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

CZNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $392.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 6.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens & Northern during the second quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

