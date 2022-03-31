Piper Sandler Weighs in on Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03).

KNTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,306,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 172,674 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,531,000 after buying an additional 781,620 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,028,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 553,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,594,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $305,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635 in the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

