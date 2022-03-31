Desjardins Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued on Sunday, March 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOL. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.00.

DOL stock opened at C$71.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$51.50 and a 52-week high of C$71.48.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

