Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.86

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.86 and traded as high as $105.93. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $99.42, with a volume of 124,879 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

