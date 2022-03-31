Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.37

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.37 and traded as high as $9.46. Hersha Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 152,852 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $361.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.51.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

