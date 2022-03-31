SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Stock Price Up 8.4%

SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) rose 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 203,287 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 162,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.
SPRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SciSparc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SciSparc in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57.
About SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC)
SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes SCI-110, SCI-160 and SCI-210. SciSparc Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SciSparc (SPRC)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.