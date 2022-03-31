SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Stock Price Up 8.4%

SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) rose 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 203,287 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 162,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

SPRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SciSparc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SciSparc in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SciSparc Ltd ( NASDAQ:SPRC Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 10.91% of SciSparc as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes SCI-110, SCI-160 and SCI-210. SciSparc Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

