TrueShares Structured Outcome November ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ) Shares Down 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome November ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.54 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 1,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.68.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Structured Outcome November ETF (NOVZ)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome November ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome November ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.