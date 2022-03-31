Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in March

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 158.0 days.

Shares of AMIVF opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

