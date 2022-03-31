First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Trading Down 1.7%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.41. 2,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.88% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

