Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Declines By 31.7%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGFMF shares. TD Securities cut their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGF Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

AGF Management stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

