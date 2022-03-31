United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of UIHC opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.67. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.70.

United Insurance ( NASDAQ:UIHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $155.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in United Insurance by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in United Insurance by 14.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 15.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 521.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

