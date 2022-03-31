StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
VRSN opened at $222.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $194.39 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.63 and a 200 day moving average of $224.07.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VeriSign will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 258.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 51,681 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 82.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in VeriSign by 5.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in VeriSign by 16.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VeriSign (Get Rating)
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
