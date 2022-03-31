Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

VLGEA stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. Village Super Market has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $537.41 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 17.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 214.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

