Brokerages Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) will post sales of $325.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.97 million. Qualtrics International posted sales of $238.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on XM. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,686,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,189,000 after acquiring an additional 315,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,824,000 after buying an additional 886,261 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

