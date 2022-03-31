Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

AIMC stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

