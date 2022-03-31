Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of ABCB opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

