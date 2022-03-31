Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $111.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,124 shares of company stock worth $392,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

