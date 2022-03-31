Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of ACRS opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.45. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

