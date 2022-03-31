BigBear.ai Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BigBear.ai in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BBAI opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,142,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

