Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renault in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.49.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($49.45) to €38.00 ($41.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($40.66) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

RNLSY stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

